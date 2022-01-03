ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When shopping for a home loan, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the lingo and types of mortgage products available to you. Learn more about the most common mortgages and see if you are eligible for any of the specialty mortgage types listed below.

By Rae Hartley Beck
Investopedia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional mortgages offer great rates & fees and the widest variety of terms. FHA loans can help less qualified borrowers become homeowners but at a steep cost. USDA and VA loans are great deals for those who qualify for them. Jumbo mortgages are available for expensive properties. Interest-only mortgages...

www.investopedia.com

