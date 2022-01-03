When shopping for a home loan, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the lingo and types of mortgage products available to you. Learn more about the most common mortgages and see if you are eligible for any of the specialty mortgage types listed below.

Buying a house is absolutely possible with bad credit, but it is harder and more expensive than it would be for people with excellent credit. Before starting the homebuying process, you should consider why you want to be a homeowner. Homeownership has many large, unexpected costs that can be difficult to cover if your financial situation is unstable. Continuing to rent indefinitely or until your credit improves may be the best financial choice for you.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO