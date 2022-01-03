ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Reportedly Bought Sylvester Stallone's Massive Beverly Hills Estate

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Adele is reportedly buying Sylvester Stallone 's Los Angeles Mansion, and she didn't go easy on him when it came to negotiating a price.

As TMZ notes, the sale is currently in escrow and the singer's winning offer was $58 million. While that is definitely still a lot of money, a real estate source told the outlet it's "an outright steal." The actor originally put the sprawling 3.6-acre estate on the market back in February for $110 million. When no one bit, he slashed the price down to $80 million, so Adele's getting it for nearly half the original asking price.

Perched atop a hill of the exclusive gated Beverly Park community, the property — often referred to as "The House That Rocky Built" — boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, sauna, steam, infinity pool, cigar room, screening room, custom bar, art studio, two-story guest house and breathtaking views of the city. It's one of the largest properties in the highly sought after neighborhood.

Adele already owns another home in LA but had expressed interest in a bigger house. It's safe to say she found that! As for Stallone, he and his family are currently living 13,200 sq/ft compound in Palm Beach, Florida, which cost the Rocky star $35 million.

