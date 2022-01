A week after his release by Team Vitality, Richard “shox” Papillon has signed with Team Liquid. It is a new story that begins for the French CS:GO veteran. For many esports teams, the end of the year is a perfect time to reflect on what happened over the last twelve months. For Vitality, it was the realization that they are so close to creating a dynasty. On the other hand, Team Liquid now has its chance at rebuilding, to answer the highest of expectations. And in the middle stands shox.

