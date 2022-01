Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeff Christian discusses Gold and Silver’s price movement over the past week, issues short term buy recommendations. Gold and Silver reached the high end of their trading ranges, only to fall back down in response to the FOMC meeting minutes. With Interest rates and Oil on the rise, this might create a good buying opportunity for Gold and Silver.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO