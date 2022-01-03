Cody Rhodes chats Season 2 of ‘Go-Big Show’

Wrestler Cody Rhodes chats about Season 2 of the extreme competition series “Go-Big Show” that showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television.

Season 2 of “Go-Big show” premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on TBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 3, 2021.

