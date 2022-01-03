NBA reschedules four postponed Brooklyn Nets games for January and February

The NBA has announced the rescheduling of three Brooklyn Nets games that were postponed earlier in the season, as well one other reschedule and a time change to their home game against San Antonio on Sunday.

The full list of changes:

Jan. 9 vs. San Antonio: 12 p.m. *Originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Portland: 10 p.m. Originally scheduled for Dec. 23

Jan. 26 vs. Denver: 7:30 p.m. *Originally scheduled for Dec. 19

Feb. 17 vs. Washington: 7:30 p.m. *Originally scheduled for Dec. 21

Feb. 28 vs. Toronto: 7:30 p.m. *Originally scheduled for Jan. 26

The first three rescheduled games are the three games the Nets had postponed prior to Christmas due to their COVID protocol situation, while the Feb. 28 game has been moved to accommodate the new date for the Denver game. Likewise, Sunday's home game against the Spurs has been moved up to noon to accommodate the Nets' trip out west.

Per the Nets, tickets already held for the four home games will automatically be valid for the rescheduled dates and times, with no additional action required by ticket holders. For any questions, season ticket members may email memberservices@brooklynnets.com and all other ticket holders may email fans@brooklynnets.com .

