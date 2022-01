Elon Musk isn’t known for letting geopolitical tensions get in the way of his business. Despite an economic and ideological spat that has strained the relation between the U.S. and China in recent years, Musk has managed to open a giant Tesla factory in China (with generous support from local government) and make Tesla the top-selling electric vehicle brand there. His latest move is opening a Tesla showroom in China’s Xinjiang province, where Western media estimate more than 1 million Uyghur Muslims have been held in concentration camps—which the Chinese government argue are vocational education centers to counter religious extremism and terrorism.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO