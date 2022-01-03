ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ Gets January Debut On Shudder

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be long now before horror fans will be able to see The Last Thing Mary Saw. Last summer, Horror News Network reported that the religious horror film hit the Fantasia International Film Festival, and this week it was announced it...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Last Thing Mary Saw: Exclusive Official Trailer

Set in 1843 Southold, New York, director Edoardo Vitaletti's feature-length film debut follows Mary (Stefanie Scott), a young woman in a religiously repressive household who incurs her pious family's wrath when she develops a romantic relationship with their maid, Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman). Mary's family perceives their relationship as an abomination so Mary and Eleanor try to carry it on in secret but, well, it wouldn't be a horror film if that worked out as planned. Adding to what IGN's review called the period occult film's "slow-burn tension" is the arrival of Rory Culkin's enigmatic stranger, who "crashes a family ritual with his dark tales, darker demands, and a dangerous glint in his eyes." The Last Thing Mary Saw debuts exclusively on Shudder on January 20, 2022.
MOVIES
First Showing

Isabelle Fuhrman & Rory Culkin in 'The Last Thing Mary Saw' Trailer

"Our fate rests on this." Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Last Thing Mary Saw, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Edoardo Vitaletti. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Set in winter, 1843, in rural New York. A young woman is under investigation after the mysterious death of her family's matriarch. Her recollection of the events sheds new light on the ageless forces behind the tragedy. Described as a film with "a slow-burn tension that explodes", this horror will stream exclusively on Shudder this month. Another good grab for the horror streaming service. The film stars Rory Culkin, Stefanie Scott, and Isabelle Fuhrman, with Carolyn McCormick, Judith Roberts, and Shane Coffey. This isn't my kind of horror, underlit and the violin plucks are so redundant, but it does look seriously eerie and creepy.
BROOKLYN, NY
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: ALONE WITH YOU, THE LAST THING MARY SAW, THE KINDRED, A BANQUET

--- THE LAST THING MARY SAW: "Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, unveils today the first trailer and new poster art for the upcoming Shudder Original The Last Thing Mary Saw, premiering exclusively on the platform on Thursday, January 20. The film stars...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Culkin
Person
Isabelle Fuhrman
Person
Stefanie Scott
Collider

'The Last Thing Mary Saw' Trailer Reveals Terror Invading a Religious Family

As many films have taught us over the years, religion and horror are a great mix for giving us the chills. Dealing with one’s core beliefs and meddling with the unknown is something that can be terrifying at best, and go completely wrong at worst. Based on that premise, Shudder is releasing The Last Thing Mary Saw, a horror movie that follows a girl raised in an extremely conservative household in the mid-nineteenth century.
RELIGION
horrornewsnetwork.net

COVID Resurgence Kills Off ‘Scream’ Red Carpet Premiere

The horrors of the real world have intruded once again. The red carpet premiere for the next Scream film–slated for next Tuesday, Jan. 11–has been canceled due to concerns over the recent COVID and Omicron outbreaks, according to a report on Deadline. The gala premiere event was expected...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

New Bloody Poster Ramps Up Horror For Next ‘Scream’

The latest entry in the slasher sensation that is the Scream franchise will land in theaters in less than two weeks now, and the hype simply won’t stop. Just a week after Horror News Network revealed two posters promoting the film, a new retro-style poster has appeared. Check it out, courtesy of screenrant.com, on this page.
MOVIES
Deadline

Composer Brian Tyler Brings Iconic Horror Franchise “Into A New World” With Score For Upcoming ‘Scream’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler’s score for Scream, which is set for release on all digital platforms tomorrow via Varèse Sarabande—ahead of the fifth film in the beloved horror franchise’s release in theaters on January 14. In addition to releasing music from the new film, the record label will be celebrating Marco Beltrami’s iconic scores from the first four films with a 4-LP edition of his Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks, featuring two hours of unreleased material. Way back in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—pairing self-aware satire with the chills, gore,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror News Network
horrornewsnetwork.net

Top 21 Horror Films of 2021

Well folks, it’s now time to put the strange year of 2021 in our rearview mirror and try our best to not look back at its burning embers. But…I guess maybe we’ll have to squint our eyes and peer back through the smoke at least one more time so we can take a look at my 21 favorite horror movies from the past year. Since the nuttiness of 2021 hit me kind of hard (as it did so many of you), I admittedly didn’t get to see as many of this year’s crop of films as I normally would, but I was still able to catch well over a hundred of this year’s horror offerings. Some notable ones that I haven’t gotten a chance to see yet that may have cracked my Top 21 include Madeleine Sims-Fewer’s Violation which I hear is incredible as well as Sonny Mallhi’s Hurt and Keith Thomas’ The Vigil; I’m sure I’ll get around to seeing them soon and will realize that they should have made the list.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Still Working Hard In Editing Room

Lee Cronin, the writer/director of the highly anticipated Evil Dead Rise, has his nose to the grindstone in post-production of the next installment in the classic horror series. Check out a couple of tweets he sent out to fans, courtesy of JoBlo.com, that tease the progress made so far. One...
VIDEO GAMES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Renfield’ Expands Cast, Gives Some Insight Into Other Roles

This will not be your grandfather’s R.M. Renfield. The Universal Pictures feature that places the spotlight on the (up until now) sniveling and strange lackey of Dracula has added another member to its growing cast, according to a report on collider.com. Adrian Martinez–with big screen (Focus) and small screen...
MOVIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy