‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ Gets January Debut On Shudder

Well folks, it’s now time to put the strange year of 2021 in our rearview mirror and try our best to not look back at its burning embers. But…I guess maybe we’ll have to squint our eyes and peer back through the smoke at least one more time so we can take a look at my 21 favorite horror movies from the past year. Since the nuttiness of 2021 hit me kind of hard (as it did so many of you), I admittedly didn’t get to see as many of this year’s crop of films as I normally would, but I was still able to catch well over a hundred of this year’s horror offerings. Some notable ones that I haven’t gotten a chance to see yet that may have cracked my Top 21 include Madeleine Sims-Fewer’s Violation which I hear is incredible as well as Sonny Mallhi’s Hurt and Keith Thomas’ The Vigil; I’m sure I’ll get around to seeing them soon and will realize that they should have made the list.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO