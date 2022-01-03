‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ Gets January Debut On Shudder

"Our fate rests on this." Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Last Thing Mary Saw, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Edoardo Vitaletti. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Set in winter, 1843, in rural New York. A young woman is under investigation after the mysterious death of her family's matriarch. Her recollection of the events sheds new light on the ageless forces behind the tragedy. Described as a film with "a slow-burn tension that explodes", this horror will stream exclusively on Shudder this month. Another good grab for the horror streaming service. The film stars Rory Culkin, Stefanie Scott, and Isabelle Fuhrman, with Carolyn McCormick, Judith Roberts, and Shane Coffey. This isn't my kind of horror, underlit and the violin plucks are so redundant, but it does look seriously eerie and creepy.
