ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado sports betting declines slightly in November

By Wayne Heilman wayneh@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcJdn_0dbtfG7900
Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II celebrates in the end zone after intercepting Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday in Denver. Surtain finished with two interceptions against the AFC West rival. Despite the Broncos finishing November with two wins and a loss, Colorado Sports betting declined slightly from October's record total. Christian Murdock, The Denver Gazette

The Denver Broncos 2-1 record in November wasn't enough to prevent a slight decline in Colorado sports bets from October's record total, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported Monday.

The $475.4 million bet in November was down 3.3% from October's nearly $500 million total but more than double the $231.2 million bet in November 2020. The decline was triggered by a $30 million drop in bets on NFL football, likely the result of the league playing five weeks of games in October and four weeks of games in November.

More than half of the monthly handle — nearly $265 million — was bet on pro football and basketball with college football and basketball each generating about $29 million in bets during November. In an odd twist, sportsbooks lost $1.73 million on the final World Series game in which the Atlanta Braves won the championship, paying out $3.16 million to bettors on $1.43 million in wagers.

Sports betting in Colorado spikes in August, among pacesetters in the U.S.

"Every market has grown significantly over the last few months, but few have performed better than Colorado since the football season began in September," said Ian St. Clair, lead analyst for PlayColorado.com, which follows regulated gaming in Colorado. "November was a sort of litmus test for how sustainable the growth will be once football season ends because there were fewer games played (in November) than in October."

But sportsbooks were the real winners in November, generating a record $19.3 million in revenue after paying $438.7 million to winning bettors and despite giving away $17.4 million in free bets. The previous record revenue total of $11.7 million was set in January. The record sportsbook revenue also meant record tax revenue for the state — nearly $2 million, eclipsing the record of $1.25 million set in October.

Colorado voters legalized sports betting by approving Proposition DD in November 2019, with wagering beginning six months later in May 2020. Since then, Colorado bettors have wagered more than $4.5 billion. Colorado sportsbooks pay a 10% tax on what they keep after paying winners and subtracting free bets; those funds are set aside for Colorado water projects.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Washington: Snoqualmie Casino launches sports betting app

After becoming the first place in Washington to allow for legal sports betting last September, the Snoqualmie Casino has launched mobile sports betting at its casino. The Snoqualmie Casino Sports mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, allows for registered sports bettors to make wagers from their mobile device while within a geofenced perimeter of Snoqualmie Casino property.
WASHINGTON STATE
estnn.com

Nevada Sports Betting: Best NV Online Betting Apps for 2022

Nevada has long been the most accessible state for sports betting in the entire nation. Look back at the history books and you’ll see that sports betting has been allowed here since 1949. However, things were quite different back then, and sports betting wasn’t quite as ethical and regulated as it is today, at least not prior to 1949 where sports betting wasn’t even regulated. Then again, that’s what makes Nevada and Las Vegas such interesting places. To put this into context, that means that Nevada residents have been able to bet on professional sports for over 70 years.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set out Friday to comfort Colorado residents grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder. Two people remained unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. Biden, and his wife, Jill, were traveling to Boulder County to survey the damage....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Braves#Football#Proposition Dd
lineups.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Player Props (1/8/21)

The Chiefs and Broncos meet in a divisional rematch in Week 18 as Kansas City will look to extend a 12-game winning streak against Denver. With injuries on both sides of the ball and questionable motivation levels in this game, handicapping player props is extremely difficult. However, I believe I have found some decent values for this game you can exploit. You can use the player prop search tool below to compare odds from different sportsbooks in your betting market.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy