Winter temperatures return! Much cooler forecast. – Take a look

By Tim Miller
WJBF.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur days of Highs in the 70s are long gone! Get ready for more Winter-like temperatures as we’ll see Highs in...

www.wjbf.com

KTLA

Friday forecast: Slightly cooler with small chance of overnight sprinkles

Look for slightly cooler temperatures Friday with a slight chance of sprinkles arriving by Saturday morning. Stronger showers are expected to fall further north in the Bay Area Friday. Air quality will remain mostly in the good to moderate range around the Southland. Our next chance of rain is forecast for Monday morning. The National […]
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly cooler today; warmer weekend as rain chances quickly return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are back on the cold side this morning as the arctic front moved back through Southwest Louisiana yesterday afternoon and evening, quickly dropping temperatures upon its passage. Temperatures are well into the 30s with some spots even close to freezing this morning. We have enough breeze that frost is likely not much of an issue, but definitely give the car some extra time to warm-up and don’t forget your heavy coat as you head out this morning. Even with the sunshine, temperatures only warm up into the 50s this afternoon with wind chills in the 40s most all day. This evening will be chilly, but as clouds increase, temperatures may rise a few degrees overnight as we gear up for a warmer and stormier weekend.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDAM-TV

01/07 Ryan’s “Much Cooler” Friday Morning Forecast

The cooler air we’ve been eyeing all week long has arrived, and it’s not as cold as expected. Lows have still fallen into the 30s, but it had looked like we may see some upper 20s, so it is slightly warmer. That’ll still keep us on the cool side today and tomorrow morning, but we’ll warm quickly over the weekend. That’ll have us back into the mid 60s by Saturday, and into the mid 70s by Sunday ahead of our next front. This will bring a marginal risk of severe weather for Sunday afternoon, but it doesn’t look like anything to worry about at tis time. It will also bring another cool down by the start of next week, which will keep things much closer to the seasonal average than we’ve seen recently.
WEATHER
wbtw.com

Sunshine returns today but with much cooler temps

Sunshine dominates as we remain chilly into the weekend. The cold front that moved through last night will push further off shore today, allowing for more cold air to come in. A lot of places will not get out of the 40s for highs both today and tomorrow. Everyone will drop below freezing tonight with a possible wind chill in the teens for a few spots to the north.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Cold & Clear to Start, Watch the Wind Chill…

As of 7:30AM: A very cold start to our day today, thanks to those windy conditions. We had a lake wind advisory which expired at 7am, but the winds are still fairly high, so the wind chill is in the 20s for some counties in the CSRA. The actual temperature is in the mid to low 30s across much of the area as well. Be sure to bundle up, and be sure to bundle your kiddos up, since todays high temperature will be around 50 as well. The wind is likely to stay fairly high all day, so we could see a wind chill even in the afternoon hours.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Thunderstorms and warmer temperatures return this weekend

Warmer air will quickly return to the ArkLaTex this weekend along with the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Much of the area will see rainfall totals of over one inch. We will cool off again Monday with more rain possible by the end of the week. Friday was a mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Follow Season’s First Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″. WATCH: Why So Little Snow? We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
williamsonhomepage.com

Rising temperatures and rain return this weekend

While much of Williamson County remains coated in snow, temperatures will rise and rain will fall on Saturday, bringing an end to the latest round of winter weather. According to the National Weather Service Nashville, Williamson County saw 4'-6' of snow with the heaviest snowfall impacting northern Williamson County. First...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX

