Wayne County residents have another opportunity to put their trees to good use. Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park in Lake Ariel asks that you donate your Christmas tree to the animals. Some animals will eat them and others see them as something new to play with. All tinsel, garland, hooks and ornaments must be removed before you donate them. They cannot have any fake snow on them or be sprayed with any chemicals. You can drop your old tree off in the second parking lot which is to the left after pulling into the zoo. They're being accepted any day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Sunday.

WAYNE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO