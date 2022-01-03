ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDHHS continues to encourage vaccine booster shot to protect against Omicron variant

By Mallory Pearson
abc12.com
 4 days ago

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services saying the Omicron variant is unlike anything we've seen before. "I think with this variant in particular and with how transmissible-- people need to get comfortable with the fact that they will at some...

www.abc12.com

abc12.com

Doctor offers tips for setting and meeting mental health resolutions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five days into the new year, many people have a list of new year's resolutions. Health experts suggest having a focus on mental health while working to accomplish them. Dr. Kristyn Gregory, the medical director of behavioral health with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, talked...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

COVID-19 testing sites see large numbers of patients as Omicron surge continues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 testing numbers continue to increase. Hamilton Community Health Network says they have seen over 100 in just two days and they expect to see those number continue to increase. The state of Michigan said more than 75,000 tests were administered across the state on Tuesday...
#Omicron#Booster#Covid#Mdhhs#Mid Michigan#Wjrt#N95
abc12.com

Health leaders hopeful for an 'endemic' despite Omicron variant surge

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services confirmed a Shiawassee County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Shiawassee County Health Department Director Larry Johnson said the county has been preparing for the Omicron variant since it first arrived in...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County Health Department says masks not optional in schools

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department sent a letter to schools in the county Tuesday addressing the end of its mask mandate in classrooms. Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert used the letter to continue to urge masks in schools. She said masking in schools was not made optional when the mandate was lifted.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan updates COVID-19 vaccine booster guidance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging all eligible Michiganders age 12 and older to get the Pfizer booster when they are eligible. Michigan health care providers will be following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide boosters for...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County announces first positive cases of Omicron variant

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says the first confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in area residents. Public health officials say, so far six cases have been officially confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, based on tests collected between Dec. 17th through the 21st.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Hospitals struggle with capacity as staff test positive for COVID-19

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - Hospitals across the state already stretched thin are now seeing a surge of staff testing positive for COVID-19. Henry Ford Health systems says they're at a point where they're now being forced to start limiting the number of beds available due to short staffing. "As of...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

CDC urges 'up to date' shots; no 'fully vaccinated' change

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say they are not changing the definition of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19. But they are urging Americans to stay “up to date” on their virus protection by getting booster shots when eligible. The move to keep the existing...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
FLORIDA STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools navigate face-to-face learning with COVID-19 protocols

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - School districts throughout Mid-Michigan and the rest of the country are navigating how to best educate students while the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly. Multiple school districts are taking it upon themselves to make decisions involving COVID-19 protocols in the state. A few...
MICHIGAN STATE

