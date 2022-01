Schools are starting up this week. And once again, that’s happening in the middle of another surge in COVID cases. Utah’s state epidemiologist Leisha Nolen said in an interview Thursday it’s likely that cases will continue to rise as students return to the classroom. And while schools are still limited by state law in what safety measures they can impose, she said some districts are working with local officials to get mask mandates in place.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO