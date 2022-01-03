ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin’s verdict. Police say that witnesses claim they saw Fiafonou walking in traffic while holding a machete. When the cops responded, they reportedly used their Taser guns to...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Death of Black Teen Handcuffed in Custody Now Ruled a Homicide

The death of a Black teenager who lost consciousness after being handcuffed and restrained at a juvenile detention center in Kansas has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released this week. The findings contradict a preliminary autopsy report which suggested that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton didn't suffer life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Austin, Minnesota Police Kill Black Immigrant, Family Doubts Cop Narrative

In a storyline that has become all too familiar in recent years, there is growing outrage in a Minnesota community more than a week after local cops killed a Black man possibly suffering a mental health crisis who friends and family described as “innocent” and not deserving of being a victim of such police violence.
MINNESOTA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Charges Dropped Against Cop Who Shot Black Woman By Mistaking Gun For Taser

On April 23, 2019, a police officer of the affluent suburb of Ladue, Missouri, was called to investigate two women accused of shoplifting at a grocery store. One of those women, who is Black, was also accused of assaulting a store employee. When the officer arrived at the scene the Black woman was already being restrained by other grocery store workers, but she attempted to break away from the police so the officer felt the need to draw her taser and shoot the Black woman in the back—only it wasn’t a taser.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: George Barnhill Indicted Next? Georgia DAs Charged

Wednesday’s long-awaited guilty verdict for the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery drew attention to what would come next in the still-unfinished saga stemming from the modern-day lynching of a Black man who was out jogging on that fateful day in Brunswick, Georgia, last year. Father and son...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
uticaphoenix.net

Black Lives Matter Protests Decreased Police Killings Of Black People,

A new study conducted by Susan Olzak, an emerita professor of Sociology at Stanford University, examined Black Lives Matter protests’ effect on police killings involving Black and Latino individuals. Olzak’s research published by Time found that if 4,000 people joined a Black Lives Matter protest, particularly between 2014 to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Black People#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Nypd
blackchronicle.com

Paterson, New Jersey police kill Black man who witnesses say was unarmed

Not even the spirit of the holidays can keep a cop from killing a Black man under dubious circumstances and taking him away from his family and loved ones. Sadly, 25-year-old Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight has become yet another victim of what witnesses say is nothing but blue bloodlust. Our family over at NewsOne is reporting on the incident that took place on December 29, 2021 just days before we rang in a new year. A Paterson, New Jersey witness named Duke Snider told NorthJersey.com that McKnight was murdered.
PATERSON, NJ
BET

Black Men Bring Lawsuit Against Columbus Police For Rejecting Them Over Past Minor Run-Ins With The Law

Two Black men have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Columbus claiming they were not offered a spot in the Columbus police training academy because of race. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Moses Iverson and Darren Kendall, who both applied to be CPD officers in April 2019, filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Columbus and say they were not offered a conditional spot in the 134th recruit class because of race.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Lawsuit accuses Columbus of rejecting Black men for police academy

Two Black men filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Columbus, saying they were not offered a spot in the Columbus police training academy because of their race. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, states that Moses Iverson, of New Albany, and Darren Kendall, of...
COLUMBUS, OH
AFP

Three men to be sentenced for murder of Black US jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering an African-American jogger after chasing him in their pickup trucks will be sentenced Friday in a case that highlighted tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were all convicted of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in November. Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 66, a retired police officer, and Bryan, 52, face potential life in prison for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Arbery. The trial was driven by graphic video of the armed men following Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood, suspecting with no evidence that he might have been a burglar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
therealdeal.com

Police: Miami real estate agent suspected of killing homeless men

A south Florida real estate agent has been charged with the shooting of a homeless man and is suspected of murdering two others in what a judge called “execution-style” attacks. The New York Post reports 25-year-old Kendall resident Willy Suarez Maceo, a licensed real estate broker who works...
MIAMI, FL
TheAtlantaVoice

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man’s murder

(CNN) — [Breaking news update at 3:09 p.m. ET] The three White men who chased and murdered Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a south Georgia courthouse for the 25-year-old’s murder in 2020. Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were convicted in November on a […] The post Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man’s murder appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfdi.com

Three Georgia men convicted in killing of Black jogger

Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a mandatory sentence...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy