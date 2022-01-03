Tesla beat bitcoin over the past year — so did 124 other stocks in the S&P 500

Under CEO Elon Musk’s leadership, Tesla has benefitted from its investment in bitcoin. MarketWatch photo illustration/Getty Images, iStockphoto

This might shock bitcoin fans: 125 components of the S&P 500 made investors more money over the past year than it did.

One is Tesla TSLA, which kicked off 2022 with a 13.5% surge after the electric vehicle maker reported deliveries for 2021 that almost doubled the volume in 2020; it has gained 64% over the past year. But so did less glamorous stocks like Marathon Oil Corp. MRO and Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR.

First, check out this breathtaking chart for Bitcoin’s price from late on the first trading day of 2021 — Jan. 4, 2021 — through 4:30 p.m. ET on the first trading day of this year — Jan. 3, 2022.

Quite the roller coaster:

FactSet

For bitcoin BTCUSD, volatility over the past year has been astounding — or at least it has been for investors not accustomed to the action in the world of virtual currencies. From the intraday peak of $69,000 on Nov. 10 through Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET, when it was trading at $46,036.40, bitcoin fell 33%.

The S&P 500’s ‘bitcoin beaters’

From Jan. 4, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022, 125 stocks among the benchmark S&P 500 index SPX saw their prices increase by more than bitcoin’s 44.2% gain. If dividends were included, total returns on some would be even greater.

Here are the top 50 price gainers from that list, along with where they stood on Jan. 3 relative to their 52-week highs and a summary of opinion for each stock among analysts polled by FactSet:

Company Ticker Price change – 1 year Decline from 52-week high Share “buy” ratings Closing price – Jan. 3, 2022 Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential

Devon Energy Corp. DVN 182.5% -0.4% 84.85% $45.57 $51.69 13%

Ford Motor Co. F 155.4% -0.5% 59.09% $21.76 $20.25 -7%

Marathon Oil Corp. MRO 147.0% -4.1% 61.29% $16.87 $20.82 23%

Signature Bank SBNY 140.8% -4.3% 94.44% $327.34 $378.82 16%

Nvidia Corp. NVDA 129.7% -13.1% 81.40% $301.21 $341.51 13%

Fortinet Inc. FTNT 128.9% -10.4% 55.17% $333.12 $374.42 12%

Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG 128.5% -5.0% 85.29% $111.84 $135.58 21%

Bath & Body Works Inc. BBWI 117.5% -15.1% 85.71% $69.62 $90.21 30%

Nucor Corp. NUE 115.3% -12.2% 15.38% $113.04 $112.40 -1%

Moderna Inc. MRNA 110.4% -52.8% 38.89% $235.05 $293.46 25%

Gartner Inc. IT 103.5% -12.8% 50.00% $321.73 $358.33 11%

Arista Networks Inc. ANET 100.9% -4.3% 45.83% $142.24 $134.52 -5%

Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR 98.8% -4.2% 58.82% $219.24 $220.79 1%

Simon Property Group Inc. SPG 93.6% -6.3% 52.38% $160.30 $173.83 8%

APA Corp. APA 90.0% -9.9% 43.33% $28.06 $34.57 23%

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX 88.3% -3.2% 39.29% $113.16 $105.90 -6%

ConocoPhillips COP 86.4% -5.4% 86.67% $73.77 $91.09 23%

EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM 84.5% -11.5% 76.47% $642.29 $787.79 23%

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. MAA 84.3% -2.4% 38.89% $226.13 $222.00 -2%

Applied Materials Inc. AMAT 84.1% -1.9% 67.86% $159.93 $169.20 6%

CF Industries Holdings Inc. CF 83.3% -5.6% 63.16% $70.62 $70.88 0%

EOG Resources Inc. EOG 82.8% -7.2% 79.41% $91.16 $112.84 24%

CBRE Group Inc. Class A CBRE 82.7% -1.4% 55.56% $108.70 $128.17 18%

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. ODFL 81.6% -7.3% 23.81% $346.37 $337.31 -3%

Iron Mountain Inc. IRM 79.1% -3.4% 75.00% $51.32 $47.57 -7%

Robert Half International Inc. RHI 79.0% -9.4% 38.46% $109.45 $104.67 -4%

Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY 78.0% -13.1% 44.44% $31.06 $40.52 30%

SVB Financial Group SIVB 77.7% -9.8% 70.83% $688.17 $850.19 24%

AutoZone Inc. AZO 73.3% -3.1% 52.17% $2,045.11 $2,170.29 6%

Regency Centers Corp. REG 71.9% -2.5% 45.00% $76.12 $80.06 5%

Johnson Controls International PLC JCI 71.8% -3.0% 69.57% $79.35 $87.37 10%

Prologis Inc. PLD 71.7% -3.0% 71.43% $164.90 $167.78 2%

Kimco Realty Corp. KIM 71.5% -1.5% 62.50% $24.57 $26.35 7%

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV 71.4% -5.2% 52.94% $121.14 $115.00 -5%

Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 70.8% -3.5% 70.37% $50.73 $56.03 10%

Intuit Inc. INTU 69.9% -11.9% 81.82% $631.47 $761.35 21%

Mosaic Co. MOS 69.8% -7.0% 45.45% $40.20 $46.18 15%

LKQ Corp. LKQ 68.8% -3.0% 84.62% $58.61 $65.50 12%

Tractor Supply Co. TSCO 68.7% -1.7% 51.61% $235.72 $225.96 -4%

Duke Realty Corp. DRE 68.1% -2.5% 66.67% $64.56 $64.93 1%

Alphabet Inc. Class A GOOGL 68.0% -4.0% 93.88% $2,899.83 $3,342.71 15%

KLA Corp. KLAC 67.1% -1.7% 63.64% $435.09 $443.21 2%

Federal Realty Investment Trust LP FRT 66.2% -1.5% 35.00% $136.72 $137.47 1%

Public Storage PSA 65.9% -3.2% 38.89% $365.28 $369.79 1%

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD 64.7% -5.0% 85.71% $186.89 $231.36 24%

Textron Inc. TXT 64.6% -2.4% 71.43% $76.32 $87.08 14%

Quanta Services Inc. PWR 64.5% -10.0% 83.33% $112.27 $135.69 21%

Tesla Inc. TSLA 64.4% -3.5% 43.90% $1,199.78 $879.12 -27%

Eli Lilly and Co. LLY 64.2% -4.3% 65.22% $271.73 $290.16 7%

Raymond James Financial Inc. RJF 64.1% -0.6% 66.67% $102.89 $122.00 19%

Source: FactSet

You can click the tickers for more about each company. Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

Don’t miss: These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

Sign up: For intel on all the news moving markets before the day starts, read the Need to Know email.