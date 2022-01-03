Two Lake Travis-Westlake BBVA branches convert to PNC banks

Eyemart Express, located in the Guadalupe Crossing shopping center at 200 N. I-35, San Marcos, is set to open Jan. 17. It is the 13th location in Central Texas with locations in Austin, New Braunfels and San Antonio. The new store will have an on-site lab and lens technicians who can make glasses and prescription sunglasses the same day. The store will also carry frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Nike and Disney. A phone number is not yet available. www.eyemartexpress.com.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO