Tampa Bay Buccaneers HAVE NOT released WR Antonio Brown

By W.G. Brady
 4 days ago
Don’t look now but according to Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers HAVE NOT cut WR Antonio Brown. Pelissero notes that the NFL wire did not include any moves...

The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
The Spun

Rick Ross Sends Message To Everyone About Antonio Brown

As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
mediaite.com

Skip Bayless Believes 48-Year-Old Diva Wide Receiver Terrell Owens is Right to Replace Antonio Brown in Tampa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just shed one diva wide receiver, but according to Fox Sports host Skip Bayless, the best replacement is an even older diva wide receiver. On Sunday, NFL star Antonio Brown quit the Bucs by stripping his uniform off and parading into the locker room during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets. It was the latest incident and the final straw in Tampa for Brown, whose career has been marred by self-inflicted scandals on and off the field.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
FanSided

Antonio Brown to Arizona? Cardinals suggested as possible landing spot

Pro Football Focus recently suggested the Arizona Cardinals as a possible landing spot for Antonio Brown if the receiver is let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following his team’s win over the New York Jets last Sunday, current Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and former Arizona Cardinals, head coach Bruce Arians declared that wide receiver Antonio Brown was no longer a member of the Bucs.
