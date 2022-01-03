Mortgage Process Explained

West Community Mortgage, a division of West Community Credit Union, announced the promotion of Caitlin Schrier to mortgage loan officer. In her new role, Schrier will provide personalized loan guidance for borrowers purchasing a new home. “Caitlin is very deserving of this promotion.” said Lisa Boaz, Mortgage Lending Manager. “As a Member Services Consultant for nearly five years, Caitlin has demonstrated her commitment to our members’ overall financial well-being.” West Community Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 27,000 members and businesses in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Boone County.
