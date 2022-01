The Expendables 4 is coming and there is a lot to talk about. One of the stars of the movie, Iko Uwais, got to join in on the action-packed fun. Uwais is a martial artist and star of The Raid. He is joining the star-studded cast that includes legends like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren. When these movies first came out they had a plan to pack as many of the world’s top action heroes into one film. Each one seems to add another member to the cast.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO