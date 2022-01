What's your favorite Christmas song when the holidays roll around? I feel like everybody has that one song they love and they can listen to it over and over without getting burned out on it. Even when other Christmas songs get on your nerves and you're ready to be done with everything that relates to the holidays.....you can hear your favorite song and it'll bring a smile to your face. Mine would be Dwight Yoakam's version of "Santa Claus is Back in Town." I could listen to it on a 90-degree day in June and totally sing along without thinking twice about it.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO