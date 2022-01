Sweden’s Deville will enter the studio to record their sixth album in January. Their fifth LP, Pigs With Gods (review here), was released through Fuzzorama in 2018, and going by the new single it would seem that the band’s course toward more aggressive fare is proceeding apace, driven by chunkier riffing and harder-edged rhythms. It’s a departure from where they started out, certainly, but you if you were to listen to their records in order, you can make sense from where they were to where they are, and a consistency of songwriting is at their core, now as ever.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO