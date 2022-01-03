Lincoln Public Schools to return to mask mandates this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools will again require masks in all schools when classes resume this week, district officials announced Monday.

Two weeks ago, the district had planned to require masks only for elementary school students and staff during the upcoming semester.

But warnings about increasing COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant and holiday gatherings prompted officials to change the requirements, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Superintendent Steve Joel said some staff members who were vaccinated have contracted the variant, which could lead to staffing shortages when classes resume Wednesday.

Masks will be required for everyone inside school district buildings and on buses. That includes athletic events starting Tuesday.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 can return to school on the sixth day after the test was taken, if they have no symptoms or if symptoms “are resolving.”

LPS will consult with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and announce any changes Jan. 28 unless community conditions improve.

Nearly 1,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County and over 100 were hospitalized last week.

Omaha Public Schools announced last month it would continue requiring masks in the new year.