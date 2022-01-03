Alta View students share pies with principal, faculty, volunteer

Kewaunee High School Principal Mike Bennett is thankful its students have had the right frame of mind when it comes to staying in school safely. The school has been able to avoid the struggles it had last year keeping in-person learning so far this year even with optional masking. Bennett believes students have been respectful when it comes to the students and staff members to mask up. Some school districts like Milwaukee Public Schools, Madison Public Schools, and even Washington Island School will allow their students at least one week of virtual learning as cases begin to rise in the state. Other schools like Green Bay Preble High School have had to institute new safety measures due to threats of violence on social media before the holiday break. Students at Preble are not allowed backpacks or winter jackets in the classroom and must carry a student identification card at all times. Bennett says those types of conversations took place earlier in the school year under the guidance of a new program.

