There is a large collection of weapons to be found throughout the campaign of Halo Infinite. From new additions to returning classics, the arsenal at the disposal of Master Chief is quite sizable. While having a list of good weapons is nice, having one big, super-powerful gun is arguably even better. Luckily, there is such a weapon in the Zeta Halo, a little Easter egg that allows those who come across it to wield the gun of a Scorpion Tank and become even more of a walking arsenal than before. This guide will show you where to get the Scorpion Gun in Halo Infinite.

