Oklahoma Starting QB Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

With changing of the guard at the head coaching position, the Oklahoma Sooners have lost some key recruits and players to the transfer portal. Monday afternoon, the heavily anticipated decision of quarterback Caleb Williams was made and he, too, will be leaving and entering the transfer portal. However, he is open to returning to Oklahoma.

Williams was a prized five-star recruit out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., holding offers from virtually everywhere. Entering the season, Williams was the backup to preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler. Early in the year, Rattler battled through some ups and downs and was replaced by Williams in the Red River Rivalry. Williams helped lead the Sooners to a come from behind victory after trailing by 21.

In 11 games, Williams tossed for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions, and completed 64.6% of his pass attempts. Many believe that Williams will land with Riley at USC despite the Trojans already having multiple five star talents in the quarterback room including Miller Moss, Jaxson Dart, and the commitment of 2023 signal-caller Malachi Nelson in the fold.

As for Oklahoma, this puts them in a pretty tough spot as Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina in December. Penn State transfer Micah Bowens seems to be the next guy in line for the starting job.

