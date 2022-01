For the first time since 2019, the New York Rangers will be in the Sin City to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Tonight’s game is the first of a five game road trip that will see the Blueshirts swing through the west coast before returning back east for a divisional matchup with Philadelphia. Before all of that, it’ll be a revenge game for Gerard Gallant, as tonight marks his first trip to Vegas since the team fired him during the 2019-20 season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO