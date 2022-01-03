ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Wealthy Mexican avocado grower, 23 relatives granted permission to enter U.S., seek asylum

By Salvador Rivera
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufOv7_0dbtPl4200

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — Long before the sun came out, the Peña family had their bags packed. For them, it was literally the dawn of a new era.

All 23 of them were loaded onto several vehicles headed for the San Ysidro Port of Entry and ultimately the United States, where they now have pending asylum cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDaap_0dbtPl4200
Members of the Peña family getting ready to cross the border into San Diego. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

Back in July, Agustin Peña spoke with reporters at a shelter in Tijuana after a kidnapping attempt forced him from his hometown in the Mexican state of Michoacan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEn6V_0dbtPl4200
Agustin Peña talks to reporters as he leaves shelter in Tijuana bound for a new life in the United States. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

Peña said it was the last straw and decided to move his family out of the area, even though it meant leaving everything behind, including his big house on a hill, avocado groves and a packing plant with hundreds of employees.

How avocados are connected to influx of migrants from Michoacán to border cities like Tijuana

Drug cartels have been fighting for control of the lucrative avocado industry in that part of Mexico and have wreaked chaos on growers and residents alike.

“We’ve known death, extortion, kidnappings and we just don’t want to go through that again,” Peña.

Wealthy avocado grower who lived under constant threat from cartel now calls border shelter home

Over the course of several months, Peña said, he started moving his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and the 93-year-old matriarch of his family to Tijuana.

He was the last to arrive at the border.

They ended up in a shelter with hundreds of other migrants and asked for asylum.

And even as they look forward to a new life, they can’t but help look over their shoulder.

“We know that at any moment they can burn down our packing plant or the vehicles we used to transport avocados, our houses but we had no choice,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUU6m_0dbtPl4200
Agustin Peña was so happy about being allowed into the U.S. he was signing about it. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report.

Peña hopes he’ll get to remain in the avocado business in California, importing avocados from his hometown and other regions in Mexico.

“I have a lot of working relationships in the industry in both Mexico and California,” he said

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Peña would not say exactly where he plans on setting up shop, all he would only say is that he is happy about getting the chance to seek new opportunities in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

‘We felt a real burden to help’: Border advocates seeking donations for new shelters to house asylum-seekers

REYNOSA DÍAZ, Tamaulipas — By some estimates, 2,000 to 3,000 migrants are living in tents this week in Reynosa, on the opposite side of the border from Hidalgo County. Advocates have said people at the camp come from all over the world. Some have tried to cross into the U.S. and were removed via Title 42, a CDC rule that allows Border Patrol to expel people because of the ongoing pandemic and the health emergency associated with it.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Avocados#Mexico#Kidnapping#Mexican#Border Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy