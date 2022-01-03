ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn men’s basketball team remains unranked in latest AP poll

By Shreyas Laddha, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

UConn remains unranked in the latest The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday. UConn (10-3, 1-1) had its two games against Xavier and Butler canceled last week due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Huskies received 39 votes.

According to UConn coach Dan Hurley, nine players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of it. The team is fully vaccinated though not everyone has had the booster.

The top three teams remain the same as last week with Baylor at No.1, Duke No. 2, and Purdue No. 3.

UConn’s next chance to play comes Saturday when the Huskies head on the road to face Big East rival Seton Hall. The last game UConn played was on Dec. 21 when the Huskies defeated Marquette, 78-70.

The Big East has four teams represented in Top 25 with Providence at No. 16, Villanova No. 19, Xavier No. 22 and Seton Hall No. 24.

UConn’s Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole made Big East honor roll.

