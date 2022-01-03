ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, no virtual

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a Code Red status on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. There will be no virtual instruction for students and schools and offices will be closed. Only essential CCPS staff report to work during a Code Red. All CCPS meal sites will be closed Jan. 4, 2022.

Any CCPS staff member or parent who registered to receive a free COVID test kit can expect to pick up the test from their work location or child’s school on Thursday or Friday of this week. CCPS is still finalizing details about picking up completed test kits for processing.

Visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com for the most up-to-date information.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

LIFTED: St. Mary’s Co under Snow Emergency Plan

UPDATE 9:00 am: The snow emergency plan for St. Mary’s County is being lifted today at 9:00 am. (Leonardtown, Maryland) – The Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County has been placed into effect on January 7, 2022 at 0330 hours.  The quick accumulation of snow was the main factor in implementing the plan.  Road conditions […] The post LIFTED: St. Mary’s Co under Snow Emergency Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Indian Head Rail Trail Extension Feasibility Report Now Available for Public Comment

The draft feasibility report for the Indian Head Rail Trail extension is now available for the public.  Residents are encouraged to review the draft report and provide comments on the Charles County Government website before the close of business on Friday, January 28, 2022.  The draft plan and appendices are available online. The feasibility study […] The post Indian Head Rail Trail Extension Feasibility Report Now Available for Public Comment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM’s Nonprofit Institute staff become standard for excellence licensed consultants

The staff of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Nonprofit Institute (NPI) have become Standards for Excellence Licensed Consultants after completing an intensive five-day virtual training seminar aimed at strengthening nonprofit governance practices. CSM NPI consultants Cara Fogarty and Michelle Sullivan, and Outreach Specialist Amy Davis were part of a 32-member class hailing from various […] The post CSM’s Nonprofit Institute staff become standard for excellence licensed consultants appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

