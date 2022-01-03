Argentina Says December Tax Revenue up 73.6% From Year Ago Period

Shares of Ford Motor Co. dropped 2.0% in morning trading Thursday, after the auto maker reported a 17.1% year-over-year decline in total U.S. auto sales in December, to 173,740 vehicles. Truck sales dropped 15.5% to 91,699 and SUV sales fell 11.1% to 77,377 vehicles, while sales of electrified vehicles surged 121.1% to 12,284 EVs. For 2021, Ford said its EV sales grew 36% faster than the segment overall for the year, and its total EV sales was second only to Tesla Inc. . Within trucks, Ford said December F-Series sales fell 15.7% to 62,496, Transit sales slumped 45.3% to 8,521 and Ranger sales fell 29.2% to 6,992. Within SUVs, Explorer sales dropped 20.6% to 20,715, Edge sales slid 8.7% to 11,456 and Escape sales shed 38.4% to 10,704. For cars, Mustang sales declined 7.5% to 4,564. Ford's stock has run up 66.8% over the past three months, as it closed Tuesday at the highest price since Aug. 10, 2001, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 19.8%, Tesla's stock has hiked up 45.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.0%.

