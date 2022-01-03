ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Argentina Says December Tax Revenue up 73.6% From Year Ago Period

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Argentine tax receipts grew 73.6% in December versus December...

US News and World Report

Peru Tax Revenue as Share of GDP Reaches 7-Year High in 2021

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru reported on Thursday that its tax revenue as a share of gross domestic product reached 16.1% in 2021, the highest level in seven years, driven by a strong economic recovery and higher proceeds from exports - mainly copper. Peru's tax authority SUNAT said in a statement...
INCOME TAX
Arkansas Business

State Revenue in December Up Nearly 19%

The state Department of Finance and Administration reported that December sales tax collections came in at $719.6 million, which is 18.9% above the same month last year and 8.6% above forecast. Net available general revenue was $646.1 million, $115.8 million above December 2020 and $52.1 million — or 8.8% —...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Irish corporate tax revenues set to decline from 2023 onwards, says Donohoe

The Irish Finance Minister has said tax receipts from corporation tax in Ireland will begin to decline from 2023 onwards.On Wednesday, new figures revealed that Irish tax receipts surged to their highest ever level last year at 68.4 billion euro, reducing the Exchequer deficit down to 7.3 billion euro.It is the highest recorded tax yield, and more than nine billion euro more than the previous highest figure in 2019.Corporation tax soared by almost 30%, and is now the country’s second largest revenue in the state.For years, a low corporate tax rate has been a key part of the Irish economic...
INCOME TAX
KATV

Arkansas' December tax revenue up almost 19%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — An almost 20% gain in December sales tax revenue and an almost 12% fiscal year-to-date (July-December) gain in sales tax revenue has pushed overall Arkansas tax revenue up 1.5% over budget estimates. Revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year was $3.896...
ARKANSAS STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Council on Revenues forecasts jump in Hawaiʻi tax revenue

The state Council on Revenues more than doubled its forecast for Hawaiʻi's general fund tax revenue for this fiscal year. The council now expected that revenue to increase by 15% for the fiscal year ending in June. That’s up from its September forecast, where it predicted 6.3% growth.
INCOME TAX
smcorridornews.com

State sales tax revenue totaled $3.6 billion in December

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in December, 24.4 percent more than in December 2020. The majority of December sales tax revenue is based on sales made in November and remitted to the agency in December. Year-over-year increases for most...
TEXAS STATE
