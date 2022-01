I am an archaeologist, and like many archaeologists, I study societies that no longer exist. All societies fall apart. Ours will, and that process may have already begun. We see the signs in the weather, in the pandemic and in supply chain disruptions. We worry about a collapse, but we also fantasize about it in the post-apocalyptic stories we create. These fantasies represent our fears, but also our desires. Even in destruction, the next apocalypse represents a chance to start over, perhaps even a welcome simplification of our cluttered and increasingly complex contemporary reality.

