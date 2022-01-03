Boulder Restaurants Offering Free Food To Marshall Fire Victims & First Responders

DENVER (CBS4) – A number of restaurants in Boulder are now offering free food to families and first responders affected by the Marshall Fire. More than two dozen restaurants signed up to offer a helping hand.

First Bite in Boulder is organizing the meals.

“We’ve experienced more than our fair share of catastrophe in this town but we know the healing power of a good meal,” they stated on social media.

Among the restaurants are:

Ask’Kara

Blackbelly

Centro Mexican Kitchen

Chautauqua Dining Hall

Japango

Leaf Vegetarian Restarurant

Lindsay’s Boulder Deli

Find more on First Bite’s Instagram post .

CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.