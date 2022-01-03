Boulder Restaurants Offering Free Food To Marshall Fire Victims & First Responders
DENVER (CBS4) – A number of restaurants in Boulder are now offering free food to families and first responders affected by the Marshall Fire. More than two dozen restaurants signed up to offer a helping hand.
First Bite in Boulder is organizing the meals.
“We’ve experienced more than our fair share of catastrophe in this town but we know the healing power of a good meal,” they stated on social media.
Among the restaurants are:
- Ask’Kara
- Blackbelly
- Centro Mexican Kitchen
- Chautauqua Dining Hall
- Japango
- Leaf Vegetarian Restarurant
- Lindsay’s Boulder Deli
Find more on First Bite’s Instagram post .
