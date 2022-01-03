ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder Restaurants Offering Free Food To Marshall Fire Victims & First Responders

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A number of restaurants in Boulder are now offering free food to families and first responders affected by the Marshall Fire. More than two dozen restaurants signed up to offer a helping hand.

First Bite in Boulder is organizing the meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qW2p9_0dbtNEm500

Damaged vehicles in driveways of homes that were burned during the Marshall Fire in Superior, Colorado, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

“We’ve experienced more than our fair share of catastrophe in this town but we know the healing power of a good meal,” they stated on social media.

Among the restaurants are:

  • Ask’Kara
  • Blackbelly
  • Centro Mexican Kitchen
  • Chautauqua Dining Hall
  • Japango
  • Leaf Vegetarian Restarurant
  • Lindsay’s Boulder Deli

Find more on First Bite’s Instagram post .

RELATED: Boulder County Officials Running Out Of Room For Physical Donations For Marshall Fire Victims

CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Masks Will Be Required In Indoor Areas When National Western Stock Show Opens This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show opens in Denver this weekend despite surging omicron cases in Colorado. The 16-day show runs from Jan. 8 through Jan. 23. A cowboy hangs on during the bareback riding competition (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images) It annually draws hundreds of thousands of people from across the country for rodeos, livestock auctions and trade shows. Proof of vaccination is not required to get in, but there is a mask mandate for all indoor areas. “About 60% of our show is outdoors. Most of the spaces that are indoors have open, huge barn doors that are constantly moving air through,” Paul Andrews, President and CEO of NWSS, told CBS4 last month. Last year’s stock show had to be canceled due to COVID, and this year organizers canceled the iconic kickoff parade that had been planned for Thursday because of the snowstorm that rolled through the Denver metro area. Smiling big because there is only one day left until #nwss2022! pic.twitter.com/fBxAbC7JAC — National Western (@NationalWestern) January 7, 2022 Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the National Western Stock Show website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Community Has Been Amazing’: Marshall Fire 1 Week Later Means A Temporary Life For Some

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– One week after the Marshall Fire, there are hundreds of people dealing with the harsh reality of living day-by-day. Some are at hotels and others staying with friends. And there are the people who are helping those who need it most. (credit: CBS) Catherine Mechler was sorting things between cars. “We have the smoky car that went through the burn zone and we have the clean car. Now we are getting ready to make sure all of the smoky stuff is still in the smoky car.” It was cold out, in the single digits Thursday night. “In my pajamas in this weather,”...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

National Western Stock Show Traditions Will Continue Despite COVID

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show opens this weekend, despite surging COVID Omicron cases in Colorado. Hundreds of thousands of people from across the country are making their way to Denver for rodeos, livestock auctions and trade shows. (credit: CBS) Katelyn Knievel and her family drove 10 hours from Bozeman, Montana with their cattle. “It’s such a great experience. Being able to exhibit your animals here and show everything that you work for every single day,” said Knievel. “It’s a feeling you can’t describe.” Katelyn’s ranch has been in the family for over 100 years. For many, these few weeks in January are...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Neighbor Helping Neighbor, Long Term Need Is Arising

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly one week since the Marshall Fire wreaked havoc on Boulder County, Coloradans are banding together stronger than ever. Lori Kelly opened the back of her SUV and choked up as she showed us what was inside. “Look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s stuff for my dogs. Slippers… This is overwhelming. Really overwhelming. People are so nice.” (credit: CBS) She was able to get a lot of supplies she needed right away at a help center. “I was always the one giving. Now I’m the one accepting.” Their home on the west side of Superior is gone. “We walked out,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder County, CO
Lifestyle
Boulder, CO
Cars
City
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
Boulder County, CO
Restaurants
Boulder County, CO
Cars
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Food & Drinks
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Cars
Boulder, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Digging Out In Summit County Is A Community Event

FRISCO, Colo (CBS4) – Drivers in the high country finally caught a break in the weather Thursday afternoon, but for those who had to stay the night Wednesday, many ended up digging their cars out to get anywhere Thursday. (credit: CBS) “Today’s storm? We have a waiting list and we’re trying to get to customers as quickly as we can,” said one of the managers at Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing. The tow company had several of their own tow truck stuck but say they weren’t phased by the snow totals which they estimated around two to three feet by...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘The Terror I Felt… Still Haunts Me’: CBS4’s Shaun Boyd Recalls Watching Marshall Fire Devour Her Neighborhood

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans are returning to see what’s left of their home and neighborhoods after the Marshall Fire ravaged parts of Boulder County on Dec. 30. Among them are CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd and her family. After taking a couple of days to process, Shaun shared her story with CBS4 staff on Jan. 1. Shaun decided to share it with CBS4 viewers: As one of the hundreds, maybe thousands, of people impacted by the Marshall fire, I want to thank all of you who have been covering the utter devastation it has left in its wake.  You have...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Pets Displaced During The Marshall Fire Are Reunited With Families

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– As flames of the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County last week, hundreds of animals were among those trying to escape. Dozens of animals were brought to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley for safekeeping, even medical treatment, and many are now happily reuniting with their families. (credit: Humane Society of Boulder Valley) “Ozzie!” a happy hound’s human exclaimed as she hugged her dog. In the midst of so much loss are moments of pure joy for what’s been found. People and their pets are reuniting after they were separated by the fire. “It’s always so exciting when somebody is...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot To Remain Open At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot at Denver International Airport will remain open indefinitely. The lot has been open since Thanksgiving but was initially set to close to passengers on Thursday, Jan. 6. (credit: CBS) The lot was closed for much of 2021 due to a shortage of shuttle bus drivers. In order to keep the Pikes Peak Lot open, DIA’s East Economy Lot will be closed through much of the first quarter of this year. DIA hopes to reopen the East Economy Lot in the next several months. “We have worked closely with our partners at ABM to develop solutions...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Getty Images#First Bite
CBS Denver

‘Silicon Valley of Agriculture’: CSU Spur Campus Opens At National Western Stock Show Complex

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State University and the City and County of Denver have officially opened the first phase of the “CSU Spur” campus, a brand new research and learning campus on the National Western Stock Show Complex which is being called the “Silicon Valley of Agriculture.” (credit: CBS) The first facility to open on the campus, named “Vida,” hosts an animal hospital as well as the Temple Grandin Equine Center. The campus was made possible by a partnership with the National Western, the City and County of Denver, the state legislature, the Denver Dumb Friends League and Colorado State University. While students...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Union For King Soopers And City Market Workers Says They Will Go On Strike Next Week

(CBS4) – Employees across Colorado at King Soopers and City Market grocery stores could walk off the job soon. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images) On Friday morning the UFCW Local 7, the union that represents workers, released a statement saying they will go on strike next Wednesday. The contract between employees and the Kroger managers expires at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. After 17 hours of negotiations the union and Kroger, the parent company of the grocery stores, could not come to an agreement. Kroger said earlier this week it was offering wage increases of up to $4.50 in the first year of employment and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Anheuser-Busch Partners With Red Cross To Deliver Emergency Drinking Water During Marshall Fire Recovery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado businesses are stepping up to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire. Anheuser-Busch has partnered with the Red Cross to deliver 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water. (credit: Anheuser-Busch) RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims The water is canned at the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins. The brewery has paused beer production in the past to can emergency water for disasters and other circumstances. (credit: Anheuser-Busch)
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Cat Accidentally ‘Donated’ To Arc Thrift Store In Denver Reunited With Owners

DENVER (CBS4) — One very scared and unhappy cat was reunited with his family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store in Denver. The cat, Montequlla, was stuck inside a reclining chair his owners dropped off on New Year’s Eve. (credit: City of Denver) “Denver Animal Protection got a call on New Year’s Eve from a Denver Arc Thrift Store that someone had just dropped off a piece of furniture for donation and they found a cat stuck inside,” city officials stated. An animal control officer went to the store and was able to coax the kitty out of the chair without...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Robs U.S. Bank In Denver After Presenting Note With Demands For Money

DENVER (CBS4) – Agents from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank in Denver. It happened just before noon on Tuesday at the U.S. Bank on Colorado Boulevard near Yale Avenue. (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) The suspect “presented a note to the teller demanding money” before getting away. A bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers didn’t state how much money was stolen. The woman was described as being white and between the ages of 55 and 60. She was about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. She was wearing a heavy coat, a hat, glasses and a mask. (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) You can share details about this crime, stay anonymous and possibly receive a reward at the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At Denver International Airport Impacted By Colorado Snowstorm

(CBS4) – After a snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday at Denver International Airport. On Wednesday night as the snow was falling heavily, airport officials tweeted “It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! Snowflake If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline.” It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! ❄️ If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/njaN6t4qhY — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 6, 2022 As...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Homes Destroyed Climbs To 1,084 While Boil Orders Lifted For Louisville, Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County released an updated assessment of the destruction from the Marshall Fire on Thursday. The number of homes destroyed in the fire has climbed to 1,084 and the value of residential damage is estimated at more than $500 million. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lifted all drinking water boil advisories on Thursday in the cities and towns impacted by the Marshall Fire. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims The CDPHE advises returning residents and businesses to also flush the water on their property. Important information for residents/businesses: Residents and businesses are encouraged to closely follow updates...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Pile Of Destroyed Hoses Represents Extremely Dangerous Conditions Firefighters Faced During Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – When strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire into residential areas in Louisville on Dec. 30, firefighters faced a very dangerous situation as they worked to save homes. One symbol of their desperate efforts that day now sits outside Fire Station 2 on Via Appia Way. It’s a pile of damaged firefighting hoses. (credit: Louisville Fire) The Louisville Fire District shared a photo on Facebook Friday morning of the hoses and wrote “Every piece of hose shown here represents when a crew had to abandon their post because the fire was going to burn over them. A testament to...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

‘A Bit Frustrating At Times’: Loveland Mayor And Former Karen Garner Family Attorney React To Investigation Into Police Department

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A lengthy investigation into the Loveland Police Department has been completed by a third-party company, and the results of the months-long survey resulted in points of both praise and concern for those operating the department. While praising the department for several policies, including the renewed priority of properly handling mental health calls, the report also suggested that the department had problems with topics like transparency. (credit: CBS) “This is an overall department report. I think it is an in-depth report. It is a bit frustrating at times,” said Jacki Marsh, Mayor of Loveland. The investigation, completed by Jensen Hughes, came...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Traffic Alert: Closures To Be In Place At I-25 & Highway 34 In Loveland On Several Upcoming Nights

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 34 and I-25 in Loveland will shut down at night on several upcoming dates for CDOT crews to widen the highway. The bridge will have an additional lane added in each direction. (credit: CBS) Crews will also reconfigure I-25 on and off-ramps and increase capacity on the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions. Drivers should avoid those roads in the Loveland area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The full nighttime closures will continue on Jan. 13, as well as Jan. 17-21. Traffic will be detoured, so big delays should be expected.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Well Represented Among 700 Arrested During Capitol Attack

(CBS4)– Some Coloradans gathered at the state Capitol for a candlelight vigil on Thursday to commemorate the events that occurred one year ago at the U.S. Capitol. Many of the Jan. 6 rioters facing jail time have admitted they weren’t peaceful protesters and that they were wrong to participate in the U.S. Capitol attack. (credit: CBS) Colorado is well represented among those arrested. Of the more than 700 who have been taken into custody at least a dozen are from Colorado. Most notably was Klete Keller, a three-time Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs who pleaded guilty to felony obstruction and is awaiting sentencing. The...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy