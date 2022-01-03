ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

‘You Will Lose Patience’: Boulder County Sheriff Says Marshall Fire Investigation Will Take A While

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle discussed the investigation into the Marshall Fire during a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis and other community leaders on Monday afternoon. There are still two people missing and crews continue to search for them in two different areas affected by the fire.

Damaged vehicles in driveways of homes that were burned during the Marshall Fire in Superior, Colorado, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The historic wildfires that flashed across Boulder County, Colorado, destroyed almost 1,000 buildings and left three people missing. Photographer: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pelle said that this investigation will take time and “You will lose patience with me” in what is the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators are zeroed in on the area of Highway 93 and Marshall Road. That’s a few miles south of Boulder.

“Hopefully, in weeks or months, we’ll be able to tell you what happened,” said Pelle.

SUPERIOR, CO – JANUARY 2: Aerial photos show a total loss of all the homes in the subdivision to the west of the historic downtown area January 2, 2022 in Superior, Colorado. Officials have said that 991 homes were destroyed in the Marshall fire. The fast moving fire was stocked by extremely dry drought conditions and fierce winds, with gusts topping 100 mph, along the foothills. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Polis also talked about the investigation into the fire, saying that it doesn’t matter how long the investigation takes, as long as it’s done the right way. No downed power lines were found in the area being investigated, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

(credit: CBS)

The fire destroyed 991 homes in Boulder County.

“The FBI says we have to interview lots and lots of people,” said Pelle.

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

Officials hope to allow entry into downtown Superior later on Monday and also provide access to the Spanish Hill neighborhood.

Comcast has restored about 40% of service to those neighborhoods impacted that don’t have power line issues.

LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: An Xcel Energy truck drives through a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed in the fire, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Xcel Energy crews confirmed about 400 homes in the burn area remain without electricity and have 200 electric crews in the field going from property to property on foot surveying whether power can be restored to those homes. Xcel crews have restored about 5,000 of the 13,000 customers who lost natural gas. That process takes longer because the natural gas lines must be shut off, then purged before being pressurized again and access restored to each home. They hope to have everyone back online by Thursday.

