How does a Connecticut kid from the suburbs end up becoming one of the most prominent outdoor guides in the White Mountains of New Hampshire? “A little bit by chance,” says Steve Nichipor, director of guided programs for the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. “I didn’t see much snow as a kid, and even to this day I’m enthralled by it. Watching it, playing in it—I just love it.” That’s a good thing, because today it’s his job to lead visitors from across the world into one of the most pristine winter wonderlands in the country. Here, Nichipor shares what his favorite winter action is and what the summer crowds are missing by not visiting the Whites when the snow flies. —Ian Aldrich.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO