OSF HealthCare hosting job fair

Job seekers in SWLA are urged to come out and participate in the American Job Center Job Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The event will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center (900 Lakeshore Drive) in the Exhibition Hall from 9:30 a.m.- noon. This is a great chance for all job seekers to meet potential employers in person and explore new career opportunities. There will be employers from all over the area, offering a variety of positions in everything from secretarial, food and beverage, gaming, refinery, automotive, retail, and much more.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO