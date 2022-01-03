ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

By DAVID KOENIG, MATT O'BRIEN - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alaska Air trims January flights to cope with virus outbreak

Alaska Airlines said Thursday it will trim its schedule by about 10% for the rest of January as it deals with “unprecedented” numbers of employees calling in sick during the current COVID-19 surge.The move by Alaska is similar to a decision last week by JetBlue Airways to cut about 1,300 flights through mid-January.Alaska's announcement came on a day in which more than 2,100 U.S. flights were canceled by early evening on the East Coast according to FlightAware. The tracking service said that equaled about 8% of the day's scheduled flights, and it was the 12th straight day of 1,000-plus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flights Canceled#Tracking Flights#Mid Atlantic#U S#Flightaware
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Over Christmas Weekend; Cancellations And Delays Continue Monday As Employees Call In Sick Due To Omicron

CHICAGO (CBS) — With no way home and thousands of flights canceled from coast to coast over the holiday weekend, many travelers were still stuck at airports as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 16,000 flights were delayed worldwide on Sunday, including more than 7,000 within, into, or out of the U.S. More than 3,200 flights were cancelled, including more than 1,500 within, into, or out of the United States. That comes on the heels of nearly 1,700 flights cancelled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day combined. Problems continued Monday morning, with more...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Cars skid off roads after heavy snow and schools close as ice warnings issued

Cars came off roads and their drivers became stuck after heavy snow caused disruption in Scotland and the north of England. As temperatures plunged, the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings on Friday for ice in northwest England, southwest Scotland, central southern England and Wales, lasting until midnight.Heavy snow fell on the M77 and M74 in Scotland, causing the A66 trans-Pennine route between County Durham and Cumbria to shut for several hours in both directions, with vehicles stranded on the road. One car reportedly went into a ditch.And after Glasgow woke up covered in snow, several vehicles became stuck...
TRAFFIC
airlive.net

United Airlines will fly eight of the 10 US longest routes

United Airlines is on a mission for 2022 to establish itself as the dominant US long-haul carrier. Global borders are reopening and US carriers are focused on expansion. The new year will see US airlines fly to distant destinations once again including new and returning destinations in Singapore, Australia, India, and more.
INDUSTRY
Vice

European Airlines Are Operating 18,000 Empty Flights Because of a Dumb Rule

The airline company Lufthansa will operate 18,000 “empty, unnecessary” flights this winter that would have otherwise been cancelled due to lack of passengers. The empty flights will run because of rules imposed by the European Union which mean that airlines must use 80 percent of their airport slots. If they don’t, they risk losing their take-off and landing rights to rival carriers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy