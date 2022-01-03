ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The End Of Media Freedom In Hong Kong?

By Dr. Ewelina U. Ochab
 4 days ago
Recent years have seen a crackdown on human rights and democracy in Hong Kong. Among others, in 2019, protests across Hong Kong turned violent with “law enforcement officials using some anti-riot measures which are prohibited by international norms and standards” and “firing tear gas canisters into crowded, enclosed areas and directly...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Margaret Ng
Person
Denise Ho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Press Freedom Index#The End Of Media Freedom#Apple Daily Limited#Standnews
