ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sir Tony Blair: 500,000 sign petition to have knighthood ‘rescinded’

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pH3x_0dbtHlmM00

Half a million people have signed a petition to have former prime minister Tony Blair’s knighthood “rescinded”.

Sir Tony is appointed by the Queen a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

The Change.org petition, set up three days ago, which aims to strip the former Labour leader of his appointment, reached 500,000 signatures on Monday.

A statement on the website said: “ Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBrnu_0dbtHlmM00

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

“Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

“We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed.”

Sir Tony, 68, led New Labour to a landslide victory in 1997, winning two subsequent general elections before quitting Westminster a decade later, paving the way for his chancellor Gordon Brown to take over as prime minister.

He was prime minister during the Allied military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The former barrister became a Middle East envoy and set up his own non-for-profit group, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, after leaving politics.

Each year, Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter gather at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for a colourful procession and ceremony.

Crowds watch as they walk down the hill to the chapel from the state apartments, dressed in blue velvet mantles, red velvet hoods, black velvet hats and white ostrich plumes.

Sir Tony, who left Downing Street more than 14 years ago, is one of three new appointments announced by the palace.

Appointments to the Garter are in the Queen’s gift and made without prime ministerial advice, and are usually announced on St George’s Day, April 23, but she can do so at any time, and has chosen this one to coincide with the New Year Honours.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour MP Jack Dromey dies aged 73

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in his Birmingham constituency on Friday, the shadow minister’s family said.MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the 73-year-old former leading trade unionist and sent their condolences to his wife, the party grandee Harriet Harman.The father-of-three, who had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010, is understood to have died from natural causes, having contributed to a Parliament debate as recently as Thursday.Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across ParliamentSir Keir StarmerSir Keir Starmer remembered Mr Dromey,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Families of soldiers killed in Iraq war vow to return medals over Tony Blair's knighthood as petition to remove title passes 700,000 - but Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey says calls to strip him of honour are 'disrespectful' to Queen

Families of soldiers killed in the Iraq war have vowed to hand back their medals to the Queen in protest over the decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood - as a petition to strip the former Prime Minister of the honour passes 700,000 signatures. Mr Blair, 68, was made...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Tories think Boris Johnson is like Edward Heath not Margaret Thatcher, ex-cabinet minister warns

Tories view Boris Johnson as a leader like the discredited Edward Heath rather than their hero Margaret Thatcher, a former cabinet minister has warned him.Liam Fox also agreed that accusations that the prime minister broke Covid rules “will be hard to dispel” – after the controversy over lockdown-busting No 10 parties crashed his poll ratings.The former trade and defence secretary urged Mr Johnson to revamp his “chaotic” Downing Street operation, by appointing “someone with the authority to make the right calls”.But he urged fellow MPs to step back from an expected bid to topple him this year, saying: “This...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'This is a matter for the Queen': No10 insists Boris had 'no input' in Tony Blair's knighthood after 600,000 sign petition demanding he is STRIPPED of title over Iraq War - as ministers hint furore has been blocking honours for other ex-PMs

Members of the oldest order of chivalry are chosen by the Queen. The Order of the Garter was founded by Edward III nearly 700 years ago, inspired by tales of King Arthur and the Round Table. The Order is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tony Blair’s ex-defence chief ‘told to burn memo saying Iraq invasion could be illegal’

Tony Blair’s former defence secretary Geoff Hoon has claimed he was told by Downing Street to “burn” a memo that suggested the invasion of Iraq could be illegal.The ex-Labour minister said his own adviser was told “in no uncertain terms” to get rid of a memo written by former attorney general Lord Goldsmith.Details of Mr Hoon’s claims, which appear in his recently-published memoir See How They Run, comes as the former prime minister faces a campaign to block his knighthood.More than 680,000 people have signed a petition to rescind the gong, and a YouGov poll indicated that 63 per cent of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Petition demanding Sir Tony Blair be STRIPPED of his knighthood over Iraq war reaches ONE MILLION signature target

A petition demanding that Tony Blair be stripped of his knighthood reached its goal of one million signatures today. The petition, set up by former soldier Angus Scott at New Year, claims that the former Labour Prime Minister had been the cause of 'irreparable damage' to the constitution of the United Kingdom - and 'the very fabric of the nation's society'.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Knighthood#Uk#British#Change Org#Labour#Allied
The Independent

Johnson accused of misrepresenting Labour policies – and his own – at PMQs

Boris Johnson has been accused of making a number of misrepresentations during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.Labour said the Prime Minister not only misrepresented the opposition’s position on a number of issues, but also his own.Here are the contested statements made by Mr Johnson during the session.– InflationMr Johnson did not take the opportunity to correct his comments on inflation when challenged to do so by Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner.Ms Rayner, in a point of order, said she was sure that the Prime Minister did not wish to mislead MPs and asked him to correct the record after he...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour demands answers over PM’s ‘Great Exhibition 2’ promise to Tory donor

Boris Johnson is facing new questions over his apparent support for a “great exhibition” plan backed by a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Whatsapp messages released on Thursday showed the Prime Minister discussed the proposal with Lord Brownlow while at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 revamp of his official residence.Downing Street said the proposal for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” was not taken forward although the Government is going ahead with Festival UK which was first announced in 2018.However ministerial records show that just two months after Mr Johnson’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Dominic Cummings is still trying to get rid of the prime minister

Dominic Cummings, who modestly tells us that he only ever wanted to be called “assistant to the prime minister”, has resumed his attempt to force his former boss from office. He won’t succeed this time, either – but he may get him in the end.He tried to bring Boris Johnson down in May last year, when he gave evidence for seven hours to the health and science select committees. It was an attempt to hold the public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic in a single day on terms as unfavourable to Johnson as possible.It failed miserably because,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Voices: Ignore the pantomime outrage – the Tories are delighted with the Colston Four verdict

Bang, to the beat of the drum. Bang bang. On they go, the usual cast of Tory clockwork monkeys, clattering at their deadening cymbal with metronomic predictability. But for the first time in a while, it seems fit to ask the question whether anyone cares anymore.The most depressing aspect of the dreary reaction to the Colston Four verdict is that the jury probably gave them what they wanted in the end. The not guilty verdict might initially have come as a shock to Boris Johnson and his entourage of single-celled cleaner algae, which is to say Dowden, Jenrick, Braverman...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers plough on with National Insurance hike despite Rees-Mogg’s calls

Ministers were resisting calls to scrap the National Insurance hike to protect struggling households after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg argued to the Cabinet the rise should be shelved.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted on Thursday the decision has been made collectively as there is a “very good case” for the 1.25 percentage point increase to support the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus and overhaul social care.A significant number of Tory MPs oppose the hike being imposed in April, as does Labour and Lord Frost resigned from the Cabinet citing high taxation as one of his major concerns.It was understood...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg accused by Tory MPs of ‘crocodile tears’ over tax rise

Senior cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has been accused of crying “crocodile tears” over the National Insurance rise, as Conservative MPs say it is too late for a rebellion over the looming tax hike.The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against April’s 1.25 per cent rise at cabinet this week – arguing that it could not be justified amid the mounting cost of living crisis.Senior Tory MP Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group (NRG) said Mr Rees-Mogg could have opposed the measure when it was proposed last autumn.“It’s all very well to turn around with crocodile tears now and say,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson in fresh sleaze row over ‘Great Exhibition 2’ plan of Tory donor funding lavish flat refit

Boris Johnson is facing fresh sleaze allegations after appearing to back a plan for a new “Great Exhibition” put forward by the Tory donor who funded his luxury flat redecorations.The prime minister told Lord Brownlow he was “on the great exhibition plan” in a WhatsApp message in which he described his Downing Street rooms as “a bit of a tip” – and pleaded for more money.Two months later, the donor joined a meeting with the culture secretary “to discuss plans for Great Exhibition 2.0” – a showcase of British innovation later renamed “Festival UK” – a government document revealed.The...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson has learnt nothing from the North Shropshire by-election – my first days in parliament proved it

This week I arrived in parliament as a Liberal Democrat MP. It was the first time I had been to Westminster since winning the by-election in North Shropshire, a constituency held by the Conservative Party since 1832.The result has been described by many as a “shock” and “totally unexpected”. Yet when you heard the anger and frustration that I heard on the doorstep each day, the result should have shocked nobody.I spoke to hundreds of people during the campaign, each with their own story of dismay at a Conservative government which has totally ignored them and their daily concerns....
POLITICS
The Independent

Parliament standards tsar asked to probe ‘cosy texts’ between PM and Tory donor

Labour has called for a probe into “whether rich people can pay to get access to Government ministers” following the release of “cosy text messages” between Boris Johnson and a Tory donor.WhatsApp messages released on Thursday showed that Boris Johnson discussed a proposed “Great Exhibition 2.0” with Lord Brownlow at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 refurbishment of his official residence in Downing Street.The conversation led to a meeting between the Conservative peer and then-culture secretary Oliver Dowden but the idea, as Lord Brownlow envisaged, was not progressed.What we’re seeing here is a case of potentially...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP Robert Jenrick claims court’s Colston statue verdict ‘undermines rule of law’

A Conservative MP has hit out at the courts after anti-racism protesters who toppled the statue of a slave trader were found to have committed no crime.Robert Jenrick, who acted unlawfully as a minister, said the decision to acquit four people of criminal damage would "undermine the rule of law".As communities secretary Robert Jenrick was found to have broken the law by approving a £1 billion luxury development for a Tory donor. He left government last year, sacked in a reshuffle.The statue of Edward Colston was pulled down during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol. All four defendants...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy