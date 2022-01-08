ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BITTER BLAST: Cold temps for NYC Saturday, showers possible Sunday

News 12 meteorologists say Saturday will be sunny and breezy, but cold temperatures are expected for New York City.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with few breaks of sun, evening showers can produce freezing rain. Highs near 43. Lows near 29.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs near 33. Lows near 17.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 28. Lows near 19.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 35. Lows near 29.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 37. Lows near 27.

