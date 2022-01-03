ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drone footage reveals devastating impact of historic Colorado wildfires

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RssNZ_0dbtHWUL00

New drone footage has revealed the vast devastation northwest of Denver after wildfires tore through the region with little warning, destroying more than 1,000 structures and giving residents just minutes to flee the flames.

The footage, taken Sunday morning, shows snow-covered foundations, shells of buildings and burnt trees. The cause of the fires remained under investigation on Monday but the speed at which it spread was helped by dry conditions and hurricane-force winds.

More and more residents were being allowed to return to their neighbourhoods on Monday as expanded areas were deemed safe. The fire was about three-quarters contained but authorities were warning about smoldering remnants and high heat readings in addition to warning locals not to disturb charred remains.

Returning residents were also warned to wear N95 and other strong masks because Covid precautions would not adequately protect against ash, smoke and other toxins.

Two people remained missing and feared dead Monday after the fires, and a disaster assistance center opened in Boulder County to help the displaced as families struggled to come to terns with their losses.

Crews continued working to restore heat and power to affected areas; more than 18,000 space heaters had been distributed as of Sunday as even people whose homes remained standing dealt with the fallout. Freezing temperatures and snow followed the fires, which were labelled the most devastating in Colorado history.

On Sunday, FEMA Director Deanne Criswell toured the disaster region with Governor Jared Polis. Emergency funds have been secured to help rebuild but both residents and officials acknowledged the recovery effort would be a long road.

The blazes most seriously affected unincorporated Boulder County, the cities of Louisville and Superior.

Gov Jared Polis said Sunday: “Some people will settle elsewhere, but those who want to stay in the same school will have to find somewhere nearby.”

Superior Mayor Clint Folsom, who has been living in a hotel since his family lost three of their four houses, told CBS that he had “teared up at times at the extent of loss.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued For New Jersey For Snowstorm, Messy Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb. Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute. “If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Pacific Northwest storm causes flooding, slides, shuts roads

Snow and rain continued to fall across the Pacific Northwest on Friday, forcing the closure of parts of Washington state's two major highways — Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 — and causing flooding that swamped roads and closed schools in parts of Oregon In southwestern Washington's Lewis County, a 20-mile (32-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 5 had been closed in both directions south of Chehalis because of flooding from the Chehalis River. All lanes of Interstate 5 in that area reopened Friday afternoon, according to Washington state Patrol Trooper Will Finn, who said other roads in that area were still...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy