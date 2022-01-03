ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

NY attorney general subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr.: reports

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaEr1_0dbtHK8r00

( The Hill ) — The New York attorney general’s office has reportedly subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and two of his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., as part of a civil probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office said the subpoenas were issued “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled,” according to The Associated Press .

ABC News reported that Ivanka and Donald Jr. are refusing to comply with the subpoenas. “A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas,” said a court document filed Monday.

The dispute was made public when the judge set a briefing schedule Monday on the matter, CNN added .

Eric Trump , who served as an executive vice president at the company, has already been subpoenaed and provided his testimony late last year, CNN also noted.

Iran calls for Trump, Pompeo to face trial for Soleimani assassination

The attorney general’s office also previously subpoenaed former President Trump with a deadline of Jan. 7, a move the former president’s lawyers have said they would fight.

“Letitia James is the single most unethical Attorney General this country has ever seen,” Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in an emailed statement to The Hill.

“The way she has weaponized her office through this political witch hunt exceeds all bounds of prosecutorial standards and violates basic constitutional rights. Her actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable to the fullest extent,” Habba added.

Last month, Trump sued James, calling the civil investigation an effort to undermine him politically and charging James with violating his constitutional rights.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the complaint said.

The Hill has reached out to the New York attorney general’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Officials identify Bakersfield woman killed in South Edison Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger who died when the SUV she was traveling in collided with a tow truck has been identified. Julia Aquino, 48, of Bakersfield died at the scene of Tuesday’s collision at the intersection of South Edison Highway and Muller Road, according to coroner’s officials. She was not wearing a seat […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist struck and killed on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Arnulfo Lopez Rodriguez, 64, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. On Jan. 4 around 12:30 p.m. the Bakersfield Police Department was dispatched to California Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling road map. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Trump menace is darker than ever – and he’s snapping at Biden’s heels

The problem with coverage of this week’s anniversary of the events of 6 January 2021 is that too much of it was written in the past tense. True, the attempted insurrection that saw a violent mob storm Capitol Hill in order to overturn a democratic election was a year ago, but the danger it poses is clear and present – and looms over the future. For the grim truth is that while Donald Trump is the last US president, he may also be the next. What’s more, the menace of Trumpism is darker now than it ever was before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Democrats explore barring Trump from holding office over Jan. 6 riot

A handful of congressional Democrats are investigating whether former President Donald Trump can be prevented from holding elected office again through the application of an obscure portion of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment, enacted in 1868 and best known for enshrining the Equal Protection Clause, prevents any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#The Trump Organization#The Associated Press#Abc News#Oag#Subpoenas#Cnn
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Unloads on Ivanka Trump for Self-Serving Jan. 6 Testimony

During his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”. “In lieu of flowers,...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Trump ally Gorka sues Jan. 6 committee over subpoena for phone records

Sebastian Gorka, a conservative radio host and ally of former President Trump, on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to block the panel from obtaining his phone records. Why it matters: Gorka's lawsuit is the latest effort in what appears to be a strategy by...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy