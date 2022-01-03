ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle in protocols, out for Sixers vs. Rockets

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Just when one thinks the Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to find their way out of the woods when it comes to the health and safety protocols, they find out that they will be down a couple more players.

While Danny Green has come out of the protocols and he will be available on Monday against the Houston Rockets, the Sixers will now be down two other regular players. Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are the latest Sixers to enter the protocols and will be out against the Rockets.

With the news, the Sixers made a corresponding move by signing Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship exception. Brown Jr. has played 11 games for Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, where he averaged 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds. He’s also played three games this season for the Dallas Mavericks.

With Maxey and Thybulle in the protocols, the Sixers will likely turn to Shake Milton and Green to step up and provide more production. Milton recently came out of the protocols on Dec. 29 while this will be Green’s first game back.

