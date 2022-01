US Powers Through Market Concerns; Emerging Markets Still Struggling. A popular investor adage during mature bull markets is “Climbing the wall of worry.” This is used when the market rises as bearish investors gradually shift their views and add to equity positions even in the face of uncertainty. The second half of 2021 brought uncertainty in the form of COVID-19, inflation, and Fed policy. However, the fourth quarter once again proved the adage correct, as markets climbed these multiple “walls of worry” to close the year near all-time highs.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO