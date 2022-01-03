ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Women’s Basketball Game at Houston Rescheduled for January 17

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WasGD_0dbtEqYS00

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University women’s basketball game at the University of Houston has been rescheduled for Monday, January 17.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, January 2, the contest will now tipoff at 2 p.m. CT in the Fertitta Center.

The matchup between the Green Wave and the Cougars will be aired live on ESPN+.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP
Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.

TICKETS
Tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA
For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane women’s basketball (@GreenWaveWBB) on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

WE ARE NOLA BUILT
Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com .

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#The Tulane University#The University Of Houston#The Green Wave#Cougars#Tulane Athletics#Tulanetix Com#Greenwavewbb#All Americans#Tulane Rcb#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

Saints offense needs to click on Sunday

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints are favored to beat the Falcons on Sunday, but as we know these types of games rarely go by the script. Atlanta wants to finish their season on a high note and New Orleans wants to make it to post season. “I think that’s a realistic thing and is aware of […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
College
Tulane University
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy