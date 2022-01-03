Gov. Beshear requesting additional aid for tornado relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on tornado relief efforts during his Team Kentucky update. The governor is making what he calls an “unprecedented” request for additional federal help.

The governor said President Joe Biden’s 100% federal cost-share of clean-up for western Kentucky is ending very soon. In response, Beshear has asked for an additional 60 days of 100% federal cost share of the clean-up efforts.

The governor said the state has only delved into about 3% of the storm’s damage. The Army Corps of Engineers said it will be at least April before their mission of surveying and debris removal is complete, costing over $100 million.

Beshear added another disaster declaration may be in store in response to the storms over the holiday weekend.

On Dec. 28, Beshear suspended the work search requirement and waiting week period for disaster unemployment claims. The request was approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Deadlines for unemployment claims end on Jan. 18, except for Barren and Marion counties which has a deadline of Jan. 27.

Additional SNAP benefits for 14 of the 16 counties have also been approved and enrollment for that started Dec. 30.

