Agriculture

Critics Complain as New US Agriculture Dept Label Rules Replace 'GMO' With 'Bioengineered'

slashdot.org
 4 days ago

This name change approach is probably the wrong way to address the situation. Triggers the Streisand effect in more folks than anything. I'm completely OK with GMO. Virtually every thing we grow has had an absurd degree of change by genetic selection over centuries.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

NBC News

New FDA guidance requires foods with GMO ingredients be labeled 'bioengineered'

Labels on some food products are changing, thanks to new guidance now in effect from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Foods that had been labeled as containing “genetically modified organisms (GMOs)" will now be known as “bioengineered," or having been "derived from bioengineering," under standards set by the USDA’s National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard that took effect on Saturday.
FOOD SAFETY
southeastagnet.com

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USMCA Dairy Panel Ruling

(WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022) — “Today, the U.S. Trade Representative announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The panel agreed with the United States that Canada is unfairly restricting access to its market for U.S. dairy products by breaching its USMCA commitments regarding allocation of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs).
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
fooddive.com

GMO labeling not likely to impact purchase decisions, study says

As of this week, most food products sold in the United States that are made with ingredients with detectable genetically modified DNA need to identify that on their labels. And though GMO labeling has been a hot topic of discussion for years, a new study indicates that there may not be much new consumer reaction to the required on-package disclosures.
VERMONT STATE
Vegetarian Times

You’re About to See a Lot of Food Labeled Bioengineered – Here’s What That Means

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Under a rule that went into effect on January 1, food in the U.S. must now state if it contains what are commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms – things which have been modified by scientists to grow in a way they would not in nature. Going forward, if a food has elements that meet a standard established by Congress in 2016, it must state that it is bioengineered or derived from bioengineering. Some are saying these new labels mark a win for transparency, but others claim they might actually confuse consumers even more.
FOOD SAFETY
geneticliteracyproject.org

GMO purple tomatoes with more antioxidants poised for spring US rollout

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Genetically-modified (GM) purple tomatoes with high levels of health-giving antioxidants – developed by Norwich scientists – could be available in...
AGRICULTURE
kyma.com

USDA changes GMO labeling to ‘bioengineered’

(KYMA, KECY) - The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new rules for labeling genetically modified foods took effect on Saturday. The changes are part of the USDA's new rules on genetically modified organisms (GMO). As of January 1, foods on supermarket shelves will be labeled as having been "bioengineered"...
USDA
alaskareporter.com

Seawatch: ‘Frankenfish’ hit market, but with labeling rules

While the fight to keep genetically engineered salmon off the market in the U.S. has largely failed, the fight to have it labeled as such has had some success. There has been a phase-in of labeling requirements for products containing bioengineered ingredients after U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard in 2018, which is now in full effect.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

What We Know About The USDA's New GMO Food Labels

According to the USDA, a food item is considered genetically modified when it contains detectable amounts of genetic material that has been modified through science in a way that would not be possible through breeding or cultivation. When foods containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) were first introduced in the 90s, they were considered no different from non-genetically modified foods for purposes of safety and nutrition, according to Purdue University's College of Agriculture. This mean they required no special disclosures or labels.
FOOD SAFETY
drgnews.com

Agriculture waits for big decisions on US Supreme Court cases

The first week of the new year could be a big one for several agricultural groups and stakeholders. The Supreme Court will likely hear several high-stakes cases that could affect America’s farmers and ranchers. A DTN report says the court recently distributed three of four agriculture cases scheduled for a January 7, 2022, conference. Those high-profile petitions include challenges to California’s Prop 12, an appeals court ruling that eliminated year-round E15 ethanol, and a long-fought Clean Water Act case dealing with Environmental Protection Agency authority over farmers and ranchers. Bayer has also filed a court petition on the Roundup settlement case that’s worth many millions of dollars. While the case hasn’t yet been distributed for a Supreme Court conference, the court recently invited the U.S. Solicitor General to file a brief in the case, asking for more information. Justices hold a conference every Friday during their session to decide what petitions they’ll accept.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Comments / 0

