Critics Complain as New US Agriculture Dept Label Rules Replace 'GMO' With 'Bioengineered'

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Under a rule that went into effect on January 1, food in the U.S. must now state if it contains what are commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms – things which have been modified by scientists to grow in a way they would not in nature. Going forward, if a food has elements that meet a standard established by Congress in 2016, it must state that it is bioengineered or derived from bioengineering. Some are saying these new labels mark a win for transparency, but others claim they might actually confuse consumers even more.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO