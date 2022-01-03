Donald Scharlau

Donald Charles VanDeWalle was born to Francis Charles and Ethel Blanche (Wheeler) VanDeWalle on Aug. 2, 1942 at Cedar Rapids and passed away on Dec. 24, 2021 in Hebron at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Olive Isabella, children: Shelly Daffer, Amy and Eric Pedersen, Tim and Deana VanDeWalle, Dawn and Dan Higgins, step-children: Carolyn and Jim Pitzaferro, Andy and Marty Sheber, Laura and Tim Kuszak, grandchildren: Shawn, Jason, Amber and Abby; Marah, Matthew and Emma; Michelle, Sarah, Haley and Jennifer; Noah, Faith and Joe; Michael and Nicole; Christian and Josie; Maranda, Nathan, Casey, Ryan and Mason; great grandchildren: Makenna, Kylie, Aria and Blair; Lizzie, Carly, Shayla, Cashel, Liam, Koehn and Macey.

CEDAR RAPIDS, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO