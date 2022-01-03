ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Patriots players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Ryan Hannable
 4 days ago

The Patriots started Week 18 off by putting two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list .

Those two players are cornerback Myles Bryant and practice squad offensive lineman William Sherman.

Bryant recorded an interception in the Patriots' 50-10 win over the Jaguars on Sunday, which was also his 24th birthday. The Patriots do not have much depth at cornerback, so will be hopeful he can return in time for Sunday's game in Miami.

That does seem very possible, as the Patriots saw last week that their players added to the COVID list early in the week were able to be active for the game. With that being said, it doesn't mean Bryant would guaranteed to be at full strength.

New England will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins in the season finale.

Boston, MA
