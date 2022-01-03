ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Protecting Your K-12 Student as They Return to School

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0xZo_0dbtC6gt00

Source: Fly View Productions / Getty


As parents, we are concerned about our children’s safety, especially when they are out of our sight. With rising covid cases and students making their way back into the classroom, there may be even more concern. Here are a few tips to keep your children safe and relieve some of your worry:
  • Talk to your child about the importance of wearing their masks at all times except when eating.
  • Ensure your child has extra masks.
  • Pack extra hand sanitizer and wipes.
  • Include children’s immunity vitamins in their morning routine.
  • Talk to your child about social distancing and how to safely remain around friends.
  • Keep them home if they start to feel sick (even if it’s minor).

Comments / 0

Related
Addison Independent

Free rapid COVID tests available for K-12 students

MONTPELIER – Governor Phil Scott today announced that parents and caregivers of Vermont’s K-12 children will be able to pick up one free rapid antigen test kit per student this week at sites around Vermont. The state is encouraging parents to use these kits to test kids before they return to school next week, but a test is not a requirement for returning to school.
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12#Vitamin
pickerington.k12.oh.us

Masks Optional K-12 As Students Return To In-Person Learning Jan. 4

Happy New Year! I hope you had a relaxing, restful, and safe Holiday Season. I am anticipating a great second half of the school year and I am looking forward to students, teachers, and staff returning Tuesday, January 4th. PLSD is planning to return to full in-person learning tomorrow, and...
PICKERINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTHI

Indiana updates COVID-19 guidance for students in grades K-12

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated isolation and quarantine guidance for those K through 12th grade. Here is a look at the guidance for schools with mask mandates in place. If a student tests positive, they should stay home for five days. The student...
INDIANA STATE
selmasun.com

COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance extended to K-12 school settings

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises K-12 school students, faculty and staff to follow updated isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On the evening of January 4, CDC clarified a question posed by the ADPH and other states that the shortened COVID-19 isolation...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Covid disruption sees some pupils learning online as schools return

Some pupils have begun the new school term learning remotely as the Omicron variant causes disruption across the country.There is a mixed picture as children returned to the classroom on Wednesday, with some councils reporting all schools are operating as normal while in other areas a number of children are learning online.Schools in around a third of Scotland’s 32 council areas reopened on Wednesday, while others return later this week and some early next week.In Aberdeenshire, Kincardine O’Neil primary school is partially closed for pupils on Wednesday due to staff self-isolating.Welcome back and best of luck to everyone returning to...
EDUCATION
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools are closing, aren’t they? Just tell us the truth

Just days before the end of the school term, we had a letter from my children’s primary school telling us that children should come back to school two days later than initially expected, to accommodate for teachers who will need additional planning time in case of another lockdown. Every...
EDUCATION
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy