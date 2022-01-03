Protecting Your K-12 Student as They Return to School

Some pupils have begun the new school term learning remotely as the Omicron variant causes disruption across the country.There is a mixed picture as children returned to the classroom on Wednesday, with some councils reporting all schools are operating as normal while in other areas a number of children are learning online.Schools in around a third of Scotland’s 32 council areas reopened on Wednesday, while others return later this week and some early next week.In Aberdeenshire, Kincardine O’Neil primary school is partially closed for pupils on Wednesday due to staff self-isolating.Welcome back and best of luck to everyone returning to...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO