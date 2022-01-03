ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Leslie Frazier: "Really Good Leadership"

the buffalo bills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier addressed the media on Monday January 3rd. Topics include: defensive tackle Harrison Phillips defending...

www.buffalobills.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Candidates to Replace Ryan Pace as General Manager

The future of Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is still unknown. While he could remain with the team going forward it’ll likely not be as general manager. Here are some possible replacements. Well, it seems that some decisions have been made by the Chicago Bears. Recent reports indicate...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kevin Sumlin Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Sumlin has been out of the coaching game since 2020. He was fired a day after his Arizona Wildcats were blown out by in-state rival Arizona State 70-7. It was only a matter of time before another football program gave Sumlin another chance, though. Sumlin is headed to the newly-formed...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
FanSided

Could Ryan Pace cost Chicago Bears Jim Harbaugh

The Chicago Bears have yet to decide on the status of General Manager Ryan Pace, but reports seem to lean towards him being retained. This is big news for the fans of the organization because Pace will have the call on who he hires as the next head coach. Even if he changes roles, his say in the hiring of the football operations or next GM would go a long way in their head coach search.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears place Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list, likely ending QB's rookie season

It appears that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields' season might be over. The Bears announced on Thursday that Fields has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was not immediately clear whether Fields was placed on the COVID list due to a positive test or as a close contact, but either way, he seems unlikely to suit up for the team's Week 18 game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons Jim Harbaugh won’t leave Michigan Football for NFL

Despite some reported mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the NFL, here are three reasons why Harbaugh won’t be leaving Michigan football. Just when you thought coaching carousel in college football had come to a halt, there was the bombshell report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Tuesday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be tempted by a move to the NFL.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals make shocking J.J. Watt move with playoffs approaching

The Arizona Cardinals have been banged up for the majority of the season. They lost All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to injured reserve after he only played about half the season. James Conner and Chase Edmonds — the two-headed monster at tailback — have taken turns missing time with injury. They also lost three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to injured reserve earlier this season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy